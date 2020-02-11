FIA summons Gul Bukhari over ‘anti-state’ remarks

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Terrorism Wing on Tuesday sent a notice to journalist Gul Bukhari and asked her to appear before the agency for her alleged defamatory remarks against the state institutions.

According to a local media outlet, the FIA asked the social media activist and former television host to submit her response within 30 days and warned that she would be booked on terrorism charges in case she skipped the hearing.

According to sources cited by the media outlet, the government was likely to contact Interpol for her extradition and seize her property in Pakistan after the court order.

Bukhari, a dual Pakistani-British national, was earlier briefly abducted by ‘unknown persons’ from the Lahore Cantt area ahead of 2018 polls.