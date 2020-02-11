Court adjourns hearing in Park Lane, fake bank accounts cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in fake bank accounts and Park Lane Estate cases involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others till Mar 3.

The former president skipped today’s court appearance owing to his health issues, while Talpur and other co-accused appeared before the court.

Zardari’s counsel, Farooq H. Naek apprised the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not provided them the copies of the references filed against his client.

The court after ordered the NAB to provide the copies of the references to the accused adjourned the hearing of the case till Mar 3.

Talking to media outside the court, Naek said that Zardari is critically ill and the doctors have advised him against traveling.