India has the answer: cow dung

Akhil Bharatiya Mahasabha (All-India Hindu Council) leader Chakrapani Maharaj claims “Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus and other problems such as migraine or depression.” Earlier Mr Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma of the Rajasthan High Court told journalists in 2018, “All doctors are frauds and we could have all been cured of diseases with nothing more than cow dung and urine.” The judge discussed benefits of cow, its dung and urine, in simple remedies for coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and other ailments.

His judgment, a mélange of scriptures and law, glistens with gems like ‘Cow is a Surgeon’,’a complete pharmacy’, and cow is a ‘National Animal’. Later, in a TV interview, the judge said that “When Lord Krishna came to earth, he brought down a cow with him to Vrindavan. And he knew that the cow could suffice for doctors and surgeons because cow’s milk is medicinal in nature, and cures all kinds of ailments” (except insanity).

The judge’s reflections are not the first-ever “scientifically inaccurate and outright asinine” outbursts Earlier, Rajasthan education ministerVasudev Devnani proudly proclaimed, defying all boundaries of human knowledge about mammals, that the holy cow is the only animal that inhales as well as exhales oxygen. Speaking at the Hingonia Goshala during an event organised by the Akshay Patra foundation on January 14, the minister said, “Gai ekmatra prani hai jo oxygen grahan karta hai, aur oxygen hi chhorhta hai (The cow is the only animal that takes in oxygen and also releases oxygen).”… “It increases religiousness and piousness. This is what makes cow’s milk so important”.

In Thailand, a Chinese coronavirus patient’s test-result turned negative within 48 hours when treated with HIV and influenza drugs. Thailand has 19 confirmed cases for coronavirus infection. Of them, 11 are still hospitalized and the rest have returned home. It is also monitoring 311 possible cases in hospitals.

Meanwhile, a World Health Organisation (WHO) advisory has declared the epidemic a global emergency. Some coronavirus-affected patients, in 27 affected countries, never travelled to China. Antibiotics do not work against the viruses, like Corona, but only bacteria’. There is yet no evidence that the companion animals like dogs and cats can be infected with the virus. However, one should wash hands with water and soap after coming in contact with pets. It helps staying protected against common bacteria like E.coli and salmonella .

Sesame oil or garlic mouthwash can’t cure Corona virus.

The WHO says the fatalities are only ‘Tip of the iceberg’. Coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China. The number of deaths, 1018 by Sunday afternoon, and infections, 43,104, by the same time has crossed the toll of the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic. The WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says, “There’s been some concerning instances of the coronavirus spread (abroad) from people with no travel history to China. The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries; in short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg.”

The WHO also listed remedies that it said weren’t effective, and were potentially dangerous like smoking, vitamin C, traditional herbal teas, multiple masks, self-medication like antibiotics (which only work against bacteria). An Australian neuroscientist said there’s no evidence that homeopathy can cure viral infections or that the unani drugs prescribed by the Indian government can reduce virulence.

A drug Tamiflu was effective against Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. But the drug Remdesivir, originally tested on Ebola, is being experimented on Corona. Gilead Sciences Inc says it provided its experimental Ebola therapy for use in a small number of patients with the coronavirus . The company said it was also expediting laboratory testing of the antiviral drug, Remdesivir, against samples of the new coronavirus. Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday joined a growing list of drug makers to begin work on developing a vaccine for the virus.

China has allocated 71.85 billion yuan (about $10.3 billion) to support the control of the novel coronavirus outbreak. About 31.55 billion yuan have been spent.

A rumour is afloat in India that China wants to kill 20,000 patients. India needs to curb rumours and advertisement of fake drugs under its Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which prohibits ads of drugs and remedies (cow-dung and urine) that claim to have magical properties.