Cold wave to continue across KP

PESHAWAR: Regional Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Tuesday said that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the region.

However, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the region, while partly cloudy in upper parts. However, cloudy weather conditions with light rain and light snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Khyber and Kurram districts during the night.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours was -9°C at Kalam.