Coal mining in Balochistan 

Mining is one of the province’s most profitable industries. The coal miners faces are covered with a black layer of coal dust, they work hard and put their lives in danger. Coal mining has historically been fraught with dangers with aftermath of natural disasters, suffocation, gas poisoning, injury or death, gas explosions the workers enter dangerous zone for mining.

The miners are working in semi-darkness and breathing in corrosive air, the coal miners of Balochistan risk their lives daily for a meagre income just to be able to support their families and feed their children. The miners do not even have access to social security, old age benefits, proper housing, health and water facilities or education for their children. Many miners have lost their lives or suffered a physical disability in frequent accidents in the mines. Poor working conditions inside coal mines in Balochistan claim the lives of miners on almost daily basis.

Facilities in the coal mining sector in the country are becoming commonplace highlighting the need for better labour protection. The government should focus on this issue and provide protection and facilities to the miners of poor Balochistan.

Banadi Ali

Turbat