Boiler explosion leaves 3 dead, 15 injured

FAISALABAD: At least three laborers were killed and 15 others sustained injuries when a roof of a mill collapsed following a boiler explosion in a processing mill near Sargodha Road in Faisalabad on Tuesday morning.

After the explosion, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali accompanied by a police team and other officers reached the site and supervised the relief work.

The reason behind the incident was being determined, said officials.