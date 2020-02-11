At least eight dead as three-storey building collapses in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN: At least eight people lost their lives and seven sustained injuries after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Muzaffargarh on on Tuesday.

Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris while a rescue operation is underway to pull out the remaining affectees, including women and children.

The dead bodies and injured persons, including a child, in critical condition were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Locals feared a rise in casualties as at least three families were residing in the building.

Rescue sources said the building was in dilapidated condition which collapsed after the construction of a market adjacent to it. Several teams have rushed to the site and commenced a rescue operation.