Alliance saved

PML-Q’s demands accepted, who will be next?

Speculations that had surrounded the future of the PTI government due to its deteriorating relationship with its key ally, the PML-Q, have been, for the most part, put to rest. The two parties have announced that all outstanding issues have finally been resolved and that there is a clear intention now to carry on the union into the next general election. However, the PTI has had to leave a lot at the negotiating table to end the conflict, most importantly, agreeing to amendments to Punjab’s local government law, disbursement of development funds to PML-Q strongholds where its candidates won in 2018 and allowing the party to make bureaucratic changes in those areas, as it pleases. As far as the last accepted demand is concerned, it is quite a departure from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s no compromise policy of empowering bureaucrats and minimizing political interference in administrative affairs– another day, another reality check. And another U-turn. Similar demands, especially with regards to development funds, were made by 20-odd Punjab MPAs who had formed a forward bloc within the provincial government. Although they have been temporarily pacified, seeing the PML-Q’s demands being met by an under-pressure weak PTI government would surely encourage them to try their luck as well, perhaps even with more intense blackmailing to achieve the desired result. Similarly, there is the MQM(P), PTI’s ally in Sindh that remains disgruntled and unwilling to rejoin the federal cabinet, as according to them Karachi’s issues remain unresolved despite promises being made.

For now, the PTI can consider itself safe in Punjab and therefore by extension in the Centre. But it should not forget that in both assemblies it has razorthin majorities, so they will be walking on eggshells from here on in. There is a clear intent to keep the coalition intact come what may, but a myriad of challenges that face the PTI government, ranging from an economy in pretty bad shape to foreign policy problems, will require more than just the coalition’s support to resolve effectively. Prime Minister Imran Khan should heed, rather than arrogantly ignore AJK PM’s advice to seek some sort of national reconciliation, as it will make things easier for him in the long run. But he is adamant to “never shake hands with the corrupt”. There was a time not too long ago when the Chaudhrys of Punjab were labelled the ‘biggest thieves’ of the country by none other than Imran Khan himself.