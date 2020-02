ABBOTTABAD: A three-year-old girl on Tuesday scalded to death and her grandmother sustained critical injuries when the room caught fire due to gas leakage at Narian Abbottabad.

According to the police, the fire erupted due to leakage from the gas heater and the minor girl, Qirat Bibi, scalded to death and her grandmother sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire and shifted the old lady to Ayub Medical Complex in critical conditions where doctors also declared him serious.