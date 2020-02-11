2019 most peaceful year in Pakistan’s history: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that 2019 remained the most peaceful year in the country’s history.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said news creating negative impression were being aired in last year, but many segments saw remarkable growth.

The field of tourism flourished last year in Pakistan. International cricket returned to Pakistan after many years and all matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will also be held in the country.

He said the successes in the field of science and technology are also a significant one. Fawad further said Pakistan gave a befitting response to Indian aggression after the Pulwama incident.