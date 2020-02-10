UN chief arriving in Pakistan for int’l moot

ISLAMABAD: United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be visiting Pakistan from 16-19 February to attend an international conference being held to showcase 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees.

The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) will be hosting the conference titled “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity”. The conference will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The UN secretary general will also call on President Dr Arif Alvi and PM Imran. He will also hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The secretary general’s other engagements will include interactions with parliamentarians, media, and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change, and peacekeeping.

He will pay a visit to Lahore and will travel to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib as well.

During the visit, Pakistani leadership will share its perspective on all aspects of the Kashmir dispute.

The visit will be an opportunity to acknowledge Pakistan’s contribution to the UN’s efforts in the promotion and maintenance of international peace and security especially through our valiant soldiers serving as the UN peacekeepers.

The UN secretary general’s participation in the international conference is a recognition of Pakistan’s exemplary compassion, generosity and resolve in hosting Afghan refugees for the past four decades and our efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is an ardent supporter of the United Nations and has contributed significantly to the realisation of the UN’s objectives of peace and security and sustainable development in the world.