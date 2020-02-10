Shehbaz to return to the country soon

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is expected to return to the country soon.

According to sources, the PML-N president, who is in London to be with his ailing brother, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, is expected to return to the country in the next few days.

On January 23, reports had claimed that Shehbaz would return to the country from London in February.

According to reports, the PML-N leadership had planned to focus on the Punjab government’s performance, where the ruling party is struggling to establish its authority in the administrative affairs, instead of the federation.

Reports had further said that all the opposition parties are likely to gather on one platform in March.