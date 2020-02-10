Police arrest suspect for sexually abusing teen

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

FAISALABAD: Punjab police on Monday apprehended a suspect involved in sexually abusing a teen boy in Faisalabad.

According to the police, the accused was held for his role in abusing the child in the Bahmani Wala town of Faisalabad.

The police recovered a pistol and a mobile phone from the accused’s custody. A case was also registered with the Balochni police station against the culprit on the request of the victim’s brother.

Amid rising incidents of child sexual abuse, the National Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for public hanging of the child abuse convicts with a majority vote amid opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The resolution was tabled in the Lower House by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants hanging punishment for the child abuse convicts.