Pakistan beat Bangladesh in first Test by innings and 44 runs

Pakistan on Monday won the first Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

With the win on day four of the Test, Pakistan secured a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The second match will be played in Karachi from April 5-9.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 in their second innings after resuming the day on 126-6.

On Sunday, teenage paceman Naseem Shah became the youngest player to record a Test hat trick as Pakistan closed in on victory against the visitors. He finished with 4-26. According to ESPNcricinfo, Shah, who didn’t bowl today, was awarded the Man of the Match.

“I had an MRI, I had a muscle pull but the scan is clear. I should be able to resume bowling in two days. Picking up a hat-trick in front of your home crowd is special. They added to the support and festivities. It was great fun. I only hope I will be able to live up to the expectation of fans and team-mates,” he was quoted as saying.