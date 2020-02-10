Oscars 2020: Complete list of results

— Parasite wins best picture, Renée Zellweger wins best actress, Joaquin Phoenix takes home best actor for Joker

We made it. After more than three hours of Oscars fare, from red carpet proceedings and Billie Eilish memes, to entertaining speeches and triumphant wins (mainly for Parasite), Hollywood’s biggest night is done and dusted.

So who won the best picture? The answer is in: The Oscars voters went for people’s choice Parasite, its fourth gong of the night (it also took home best director for Bong Joon-ho, best international feature film and best original screenplay).

The full, highly satisfying list of winners is below.

Oscars winners

Category winners are mentioned in bold.

Best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Renée Zellweger, Judy Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Charlize Theron, Bombshell Saoirse Ronan, Little Women



“I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set.” #JudyTheFilm star Renée Zellweger dedicates her #Oscars win for best actress to Judy Garland https://t.co/oMQjrBiTol pic.twitter.com/Vtlq8qSunb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory Adam Driver, Marriage Story Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes



Joaquin Phoenix: “That’s when we’re at our best—when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption.” https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/z9bymMr5bR — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Music (Original song)

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

Music (Original score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

International feature film

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson; The Irishman

Mark Bridges; Joker

Arianne Phillips; Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran; Little Women

Mayes C. Rubeo; Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood