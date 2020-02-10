Oscars 2020: Complete list of results

— Parasite wins best picture, Renée Zellweger wins best actress, Joaquin Phoenix takes home best actor for Joker
We made it. After more than three hours of Oscars fare, from red carpet proceedings and Billie Eilish memes, to entertaining speeches and triumphant wins (mainly for Parasite), Hollywood’s biggest night is done and dusted.
So who won the best picture? The answer is in: The Oscars voters went for people’s choice Parasite, its fourth gong of the night (it also took home best director for Bong Joon-ho, best international feature film and best original screenplay).
The full, highly satisfying list of winners is below.
Oscars winners
Category winners are mentioned in bold.
Best picture
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Ford v Ferrari
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
“I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set.” #JudyTheFilm star Renée Zellweger dedicates her #Oscars win for best actress to Judy Garland https://t.co/oMQjrBiTol pic.twitter.com/Vtlq8qSunb
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020
Best actor
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix: “That’s when we’re at our best—when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption.” https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/z9bymMr5bR
— ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020
Best director
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Music (Original song)
- “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
- “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
- “Stand Up” from Harriet
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
- “Glasgow” from Wild Rose
Music (Original score)
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
International feature film
- France, Les Misérables
- North Macedonia, Honeyland
- Poland, Corpus Christi
- South Korea, Parasite
- Spain, Pain and Glory
Makeup and hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best film editing
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Ford v Ferrari
- Parasite
Best cinematography
- Roger Deakins, 1917
- Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
- Lawrence Sher, Joker
- Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
- Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best sound mixing
- Ad Astra
- Joker
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best sound editing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best supporting actress
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Documentary short feature
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Documentary feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Best costume design
- Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson; The Irishman
- Mark Bridges; Joker
- Arianne Phillips; Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Jacqueline Durran; Little Women
- Mayes C. Rubeo; Jojo Rabbit
Best production design
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Parasite
Live-action short film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Best adapted screenplay
- Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
- Greta Gerwig, Little Women
- Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
- Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Best original screenplay
- Rian Johnson, Knives Out
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Animated short film
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Animated feature film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best supporting actor
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Brad Pitt’s full acceptance speech at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pIoiixbYrr
— Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) February 10, 2020