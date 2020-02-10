﻿ Oscars 2020: Complete list of results | Pakistan Today

Oscars 2020: Complete list of results

by News Desk , (Last Updated 5 hours ago)

— Parasite wins best picture, Renée Zellweger wins best actress, Joaquin Phoenix takes home best actor for Joker

We made it. After more than three hours of Oscars fare, from red carpet proceedings and Billie Eilish memes, to entertaining speeches and triumphant wins (mainly for Parasite), Hollywood’s biggest night is done and dusted.

So who won the best picture? The answer is in: The Oscars voters went for people’s choice Parasite, its fourth gong of the night (it also took home best director for Bong Joon-ho, best international feature film and best original screenplay).

The full, highly satisfying list of winners is below.

Oscars winners

Category winners are mentioned in bold.

Best picture 

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
  • Parasite
  • Ford v Ferrari

Best actress 

    • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
    • Renée Zellweger, Judy
    • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
    • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
    • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best actor 

    • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
    • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
    • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
    • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
    • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

  • Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Music (Original song)

  • “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
  • “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
  • “Stand Up” from Harriet
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
  • “Glasgow” from Wild Rose

Music (Original score)

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

International feature film

  • France, Les Misérables
  • North Macedonia, Honeyland
  • Poland, Corpus Christi
  • South Korea, Parasite
  • Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup and hairstyling 

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Visual effects

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best film editing

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Parasite

Best cinematography 

  • Roger Deakins, 1917
  • Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
  • Lawrence Sher, Joker
  • Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
  • Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound mixing

  • Ad Astra
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound editing

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best supporting actress

  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Florence Pugh, Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell
  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary short feature 

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary feature

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Best costume design

  • Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson; The Irishman
  • Mark Bridges; Joker
  • Arianne Phillips; Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
  • Jacqueline Durran; Little Women
  • Mayes C. Rubeo; Jojo Rabbit

Best production design 

  • Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
  • The Irishman
  • 1917
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Parasite

Live-action short film 

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Best adapted screenplay

  • Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
  • Greta Gerwig, Little Women
  • Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
  • Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
  • Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best original screenplay

  • Rian Johnson, Knives Out
  • Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
  • Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film 

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Animated feature film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor 

  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood



