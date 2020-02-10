LHC halts conversion of Ishaq Dar’s residence into Panahgah

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a stay order against the conversion of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence into a Panahgah (shelter home).

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan also directed the Punjab government to submit a response within 10 days.

According to former finance minister’s wife Tabassum Ishaq Dar, a petitioner in the case, the decision to turn Dar’s residence into a shelter home is illegal as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already issued a stay order against the auction of the same.

She further added that the government was targeting PML-N leaders in what she said was “political revenge”.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif condemned the move to turn Dar’s house into a shelter and food bank, saying: “Ishaq Dar has served the nation and these backhanded tactics cannot detract from his services.”

Shehbaz said: ” The common man was worried about bread, employment and business while the corrupt, inefficient and revengeful government was busy avenging political opponents”.

He further said taking over the homes of political opponents was a negative tradition and this move would not dampen PML-N’s spirits.

On Friday, the Punjab government had converted Dar’s home into a shelter that started functioning on Saturday.

The Lahore city district government had taken possession of the property last year on July 27 after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seized all of his movable and immovable assets in connection with a corruption case. The property in question is built on a nearly five-kanal plot in the Gulberg III neighborhood.