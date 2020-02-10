Bilawal holds government responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan’s escape

–PPP chief says parliament being misused, demands summoning of NA session for discussing economic situation of country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday held the government responsible for the escape of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Ehsanullah Ehsan and said that he would raise the issue in the parliament on Tuesday.

Talking to the media at Parliament House, the PPP chairman said that the PMDC ordinance was forcibly extended on Monday and the parliament was wounded.

“If the government wants to use executive powers and forcibly make laws then the parliament should be shut down. Every political party should have the opportunity to present its stand in parliament. The opposition wanted to convey why young students are opposing the PMDC ordinance. The ordinance is against the interest of the doctors and medical students are worried about this ordinance and we want to become the voice of the students. The country is hurt and institutions are weakened by such ordinances,” he said.

The PPP chairman demanded that a National Assembly (NA) session should be summoned to discuss the economic situation of the country. “Tomorrow we will talk on the issue in the parliament but just one day’s discussion will not solve the problem. We think that the duration of the session should be extended to discuss the economic situation of the country,” he said.

On the issue of the transfer of Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), he said that the 18th Amendment is being violated on the issue. The federation is contaminating the administration’s role for establishing law and order in the province, he added.

“PPP had improved law and order in Sindh but because of the federal government, the law and order situation is made to be worse than before,” he said and asked how the problems will be solved by this attitude of the federal government.

Bilawal said that from day one, PPP was against the connivance of government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “This failed and incapable government has made an agreement with the IMF which is against the people of Pakistan which hurts the interests of Pakistani people. The government will have to review the deal with the IMF,” he added.

Regarding Maryam Nawaz’s plea for being allowed to travel abroad, he said that he hopes that Maryam is fulfilling the demands of her political position. “Maryam’s primary focus at the moment is her father’s health. This is a violation of human rights that she is not being allowed to meet her father,” he said while demanding of the government to allow the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president to go to visit her father.

He said that he will give his stand on Ehsanullah Ehsan in his speech in the NA. “The escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan is proof of the government’s incapability and failure. Imran Khan and other political parties in the past did not support PPP’s stance against terrorism and extremism. How did a person responsible for APS tragedy and attack on Malala Yousafzai flee the country? If the government can imprison a former president in Adiala jail then why not can it keep Ehsanullah Ehsan there?” he asked.

He also asked why no JTI was formed for the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy. “The affectees of the tragedy are still demanding a judicial commission. How can we tell the international community that we are combating terrorism when the biggest terrorist of the country has fled the country?” he asked.

He said that whenever he raises his voice against the government, he is sent a notice by NAB and the people now have begun to realise that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tool for political victimisation. “If NAB is an impartial institution then how is it investigating a one-year-old child. If NAB is impartial then it should probe the people in the government and have created a crisis of wheat. NAB should investigate the BRT project and the names of the people involved in Panama Papers and the friends of the prime minister,” he said.

Bilawal said that the Supreme Court (SC) had declared him innocent. He also said that PPP will continue its struggle against the PTIMF government and its economic policies. “We vow to fight for the economic rights of the people of Pakistan despite notices by NAB,” he added.