Moot on Afghan refugees on 17th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a two-day international conference on Afghan refugees on February 17 which would be attended by ministers and senior officials from different countries.

The government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is convening the international conference to mark “40 years of Afghan refugees presence in Pakistan: A new partnership for solidarity”, on February 17-18.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, ministers and senior officials from around 20 countries, who had been supporting the Afghan refugees across the globe and in Pakistan, would be participating, the foreign office in a press release on Sunday said.

It said that senior-level participation is also expected from the United Nations, multilateral development banks, civil society, and private sector.

“This conference is taking place at an important juncture when efforts at consolidating peace in Afghanistan are making progress,” it added.

Besides providing an opportunity to highlight the exemplary compassion, generosity and hospitality exhibited by Pakistan, in hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world, the conference will further identify key developments and milestones in the 40 years-long evolution of the Afghan refugee situation; reflect on the lessons learned; identify the challenges; and discuss solutions for voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of refugees to Afghanistan.