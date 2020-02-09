Ghanwa Bhutto joins PTM rally in Karachi

–PTM holds gatherings in Karachi and Loralai to mark death anniversary of Arman Loni

The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) on Sunday held a rally in Karachi to mark the first death anniversary of their comrade Arman Loni– allegedly killed during a police crackdown on a PTM protest in Loralai last year– and also demanded the release of its chief Manzoor Pashteen.

PTM had maintained that Loni was killed in a police crackdown and demanded that the Balochistan government take notice of his death. However, a later report did not find any marks of violence or injuries on the deceased’s body.

In a first, Ghinwa Bhutto, the chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto party, also joined the gathering to show solidarity with the rights-based alliance.

The PTM had obtained permission to hold the public meeting, which is being held at an enclosed place, with a crowd of 300-350 people, Deputy Inspector General (East) Amir Farooqi told a local media outlet. He added that the demonstrators had assured authorities that they will abide by the law.

The PTM also held a gathering in Loralai, thronged by a large number of people. “Despite all the threats, crackdowns, arrests, closing of jalsagah and usage of all the state machinery to stop people from coming out, we have made it once again. Massive crowd at PTM Loralai Jalsa,” tweeted PTM leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar.

PTM chief Pashteen was arrested in Peshawar and was booked on sedition charges in four cases. He was later transferred to DI Khan and subsequently got bail in two cases. His arrest, however, had prompted countrywide protests, resulting in a further police crackdown on PTM supporters.

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

The party has been critical of the state’s policies in the country’s tribal belt, where a massive operation against terrorists was conducted in recent times leading to large-scale displacement and enforced disappearances.