Edhi Foundation wants to bring Pakistani students back from China

The Edhi Foundation on Sunday wrote Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi a letter seeking permission to “evacuate students from Wuhan city of China”.

According to reports by various local media outlets, the letter states that the organisation’s representatives are in touch with the students, who are ‘mentally disturbed, under stress, facing a shortage of food’, adding that most of them are not infected and “we can save them”.

It may be mentioned here that Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus that has by now claimed over 800 lives and affected more than 37,000 people, has been under lockdown since January 23.

The letter emphasises that countries such as America, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and India, among others, have already evacuated their citizens from Wuhan and are taking precautionary measures such as quarantines on their own.

Using these examples as precedent, Faisal Edhi has requested the foreign minister for “permission to bring these Pakistani students to Pakistan and also … identify an area where they can be quarantined until the coronavirus is negative”.

The letter states that as soon as the permission is granted, the foundation will contact airlines to arrange for charter flights to bring the students back.

Although the embargo on Pakistan’s flights to and from China was lifted recently, students in Wuhan remain in lockdown due to the high risk that the virus may spread.