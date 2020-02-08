PTI Lahore general secretary suspended over ignorant, offensive posters

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Saturday suspended Mian Akram Usman, the party’s general secretary of its Lahore chapter, over posters he had put all over the city featuring an insulting remark against Hindus.

Mian Akram had sponsored the posters for Kashmir Day whereas the poster had also included pictures of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the country’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

In the show-cause noticed to Usman after his suspension, the party has noted that the words that appeared on the posters violate party policy. The notice was issued by the party’s Lahore president, Zuhair Abbas Khokhar

The matter has been referred to a special committee.

The politician had blamed the printer who produced the posters for ‘mistakenly’ printing an inflammatory slur targeting followers of Hinduism, adding that he had in fact instructed the printer to target Indian PM Narendra Modi. “I apologise [to] all peaceful Hindus living on both sides of the border,” Usman had said on Twitter.

“All posters [were] removed immediately when they came [to] my notice. I’m not the one who [is] stuck on mistakes,” Usman tweeted after a Twitter user remarked that they did not believe his version.