FO hits back at Minister Mazari after ‘narrow vision’ claim

The Foreign Office on Thursday hit back at Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari after the latter claimed that the foreign minister had little to highlight the Kashmir cause at the international forum.

Mazari had questioned the performance of the Foreign during a National Assembly session, wherein she endorsed the view expressed by some opposition MPs that the Foreign Office has ‘narrow vision.’

At a weekly news briefing, the Foreign Office spokesperson rejected the criticism, insisting that the “vision of Pakistan’s foreign policy is given at the leadership level by the government.”

“The steering of this vision is carried out under the direction of the foreign minister [Shah Mahmood Qureshi] by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui while responding to Mazari.

“We take the cause of Jammu & Kashmir very seriously. It is the core issue of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The observation that the Foreign Office is not taking it seriously is not accurate,” she said.

Listing the steps the Foreign Office took after illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir [IOK] by India in August 2019, she said a Kashmir cell was also established in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“It is a multi-agency unit dedicated to monitor the evolving situation in Jammu & Kashmir and to take forward the strategy articulated by the government; steered by the foreign minister and executed by over 100 missions of Pakistan all over the world.

“As I said earlier, taking forward the strategy on the Kashmir cause is not an event, it is a process. All aspects of Jammu & Kashmir dispute including legal, political and humanitarian are taken forward in accordance with the UNSC [United Nations Security Council] resolutions.”

She said Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have never been shy or negligent towards this core issue of our foreign policy. “We are dedicated in taking it forward,” she added.