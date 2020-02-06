PTI, MQM-P hold another round of talks

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday held another round of talks, wherein the PTI delegation led by Asad Umar tried to take the Karachi-based party in confidence over the issues pertaining to the issues faced by the megacity.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Planning Minister Asad Umar regretted the metropolis had been ignored for years. Stressing that the city has an important role in the country’s economic growth, he said Karachi was entitled to uplift schemes.

The federal minister rejected the impression of confusion surrounding talks between the government and its ally, saying the two parties had the mandate of the city and wanted its issues to be resolved.

He also rejected reports that the MQM-P was hesitant to enter the alliance because it wanted more ministries.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convener of the MQM-P, said Karachi was one of the country’s five biggest cities and yields 65 per cent of the country’s total revenue and makes up for 95 per cent of the province’s revenue yet it has been deprived of funds.

He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) should have the administrative control of the city.

Following Siddiqui’s announcement of his resignation from the federal cabinet, PTI leaders had held numerous futile meetings with MQM-P but were unable to convince the party’s convener to rejoin his post as Minister for Information Technology.

On Sunday, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on MQM-P leadership at its Bahadurabad headquarters and urged the Karachi-based party to mend fences with the government by joining the federal cabinet again.

Upon his arrival at the party headquarters, the Senate chairman was welcomed by senior MQM leader Aamir Khan along with Ameenul Haq and Faisal Sabzwari and others.