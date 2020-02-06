Non-bailable warrants issued for ex-PM Gilani’s son in ephedrine case

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: A Court for Control of Narcotic Substances Thursday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Musa Gilani in a case related to illegal allocation of ephedrine.

The court issued warrants for the accused due to his absence from the trial proceedings.

It also issued non-bailable warrants for co-accused Zuneer.

The judge directed the relevant authorities to arrest both accused and present them before it on the next hearing slated for Feb 21.

According to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the accused allegedly allocated 6,500kg and 2,500kg of ephedrine to Berlex Lab International, Multan, and Danas Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, Islamabad, respectively, in 2010-11 for export to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, 20 other companies were waiting for allocation of a 5,710kg quota.

The accused managed to convert the allotment of drugs intended for export into local use with the help of health ministry staff and under alleged political pressure from Ali Musa Gilani and Mian Abdul Sattar.

The allocation amounts were in violation of a UN convention that set the export quota for Iraq at 3,000kg and Afghanistan at 50kg.