Moon Garden residents asked to vacate building

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority has issued notices to the residents of Moon Garden building to vacate the building in seven days. The deadline expires on February 10. The building is located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The notice, which was issued on February 4, says that the tenants and occupants have been asked to vacate the building on the orders of the Supreme Court. Action will be taken against them if they fail to comply, the notification said.

In 2015, it was found that one part of the Moon Garden building has been constructed illegally on the land of the Pakistan Railways Employee’s Co-operative Housing Society.

This was revealed after a case was filed against the building in the Sindh High Court. A survey by the building authority found out that the residential project was constructed in violation of the building plan and the owner didn’t even obtain any NOC for it.

The high court ordered the building to be evicted and then demolished.

The builder, Abdul Razzaq Khamosh, and the residents then moved the Supreme Court in November 2015 asking for a stay order on their eviction. The court approved their request.

In March 2019, the top court withdrew its order after the builder failed to deposit Rs100 million as surety for the residents.

In January 2020, the Pakistan Railways Employee’s Co-operative Housing Society wrote a letter to the executive officer of the Faisal Cantonment Board about the building.

The letter said that eight residential plots, measuring 240 square yards each from A-41 to A-48, and the commercial land measuring 7,960 square yards falls within the limit of the Cantonment Board Faisal.

The society asked the authorities to demolish the illegal structure.