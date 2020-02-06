LHC grants bail to Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Hamza Shabaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, approved the petition, seeking bail for the detained Punjab Assembly opposition leader.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in February last year, had filed a reference against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, alleging the former Punjab chief minister misused his authority and got constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, reportedly owned by his sons.

The bureau had also alleged that the step inflicted a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer.

