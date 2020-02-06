Imran issues stern warning to Modi, Indian army chief against any misadventure

ISLAMABAD: In his second consecutive address in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday handed down a stern warning to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and India’s army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane against continuing the anti-Pakistan war rhetoric ramped up recently.

Delivering an impassioned speech in Mirpur a day after Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Imran – while referring to a recent statement by Prime Minister Modi wherein he had claimed the Indian forces “will not take more than seven to 10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust” – said: “You need to brush up on your history. It seems your degree was fake.”

“Leaders who had shown such pride had always been defeated in the past […] [take] the failure of Hitler’s and Napolean’s forces to permeate Russia,” he recalled.

Earlier in January, a day after assuming office, Gen Naravane had said that the Indian army will move to claim AJK if it is given orders in this regard by the parliament. His statement was dismissed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as “routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil”.

In his address today, the premier said that the plan by the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party — the parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — to bring Kashmiris to heel and to “instill fear in their hearts” has failed. “The entire world now demands an end to this oppression,” he said.

The premier said that whenever a leader bases his campaign on hatred against a group of people and when that card is used to gain votes, the election is won but then there is nothing but destruction waiting ahead.

“When he won the election, he decided to do in Kashmir what the RSS manifesto was. He thought he would imprison Kashmiris, but what happened?

“He thought he would end the issue of Kashmir altogether but the way the issue has been internationalised, there is talk of Kashmir where it was never before discussed,” said the prime minister.

He said the United Nations Security Council alone had debated the issue thrice already.

The premier expressed confidence that good times lie ahead for Kashmir and that Modi will not be able to carry on with his nefarious designs for much longer.

“The day the curfew is lifted, a sea of people will flow and there will be only one voice: Freedom!”

FIND ONE KASHMIRI WHO ACCEPTS KASHMIR’S ANNEXATION: QURESHI

Meanwhile, in his address, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi challenged Prime Minister Modi to “find even one Kashmiri who accepts his government’s decision to annex the occupied territory”.

In his fiery speech, Qureshi said: “Narendra Modi, if you think yourself democratic, bring forward one legitimate Kashmiri in Srinagar who accepts your August 5 decision.”

“These are self-respecting, honorable people. Do you think they will bend down on their knees in the face of your curfew, your oppression?”

More to follow