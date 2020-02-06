Erdogan to address joint parliamentary session on Feb 14

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the joint sitting of parliament on Feb 14, announced National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday.

This will be the fourth time that Erdogan addresses the Pakistani lawmakers.

The speaker, during today’s NA session, said that he will hold consultations with all the parliamentary leaders on the matter.

Erdogan is expected to arrive in Pakistan for a two-day visit on Feb 13.

The Turkish president was scheduled to pay an official visit to Pakistan on Oct 23 last year to cement relations between the two countries and to extend full support to Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue. The visit, however, was postponed after Turkey’s involvement with a military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria that raised tensions with Washington and other Western nations.

Ahead of the October visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said: “The government and the people of Pakistan are looking forward to accord a warm welcome to President Erdogan.”

Erodgan last visited Pakistan in 2016, during the PML-N-led government, during which he also addressed the parliament. He was accompanied by his spouse Emine Erdogan and a high-level delegation.

The guests were received at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his cabinet members and senior officials, first lady late Kulsoom Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers had boycotted the session to protest against Nawaz Sharif for his alleged corruption.