CPNE stands by Sehgal amid propaganda campaign

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors has thrown its weight behind CPNE member Ikram Sehgal after a propaganda campaign against the Pathfinder Group head was started on social media.

The CPNE members unanimously supported Ikram Sehgal and lauded his efforts in the service of the country on the international stage.

“The CPNE Stranding Committee members condemned the ongoing negative propaganda on social media contradictory to the facts regarding the holding of the ceremony on the occasion of World Economic Forum at Davos by Vice President Ikram Sehgal and also expressed solidarity with Ikram Sehgal,” said the statement issued by the media body.