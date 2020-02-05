Unwavering support pours in as Pakistan celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE: In solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today, calling for a right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

Annually, Feb 5 is observed as a day of solidarity with Kashmiris. This year, however, it comes after India stripped the region of its special status and imposed a lockdown.

On Aug 5 last year, the Indian government had repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status. It also divided up occupied Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories; one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh. The bifurcation of the territory came into effect on Oct 31 later that year.

A strict lockdown and communications blackout has been in place in occupied Kashmir since Aug 5.

In their messages, leaders on both sides of the aisle, government and opposition, were unanimous in lending their support to the Kashmir cause.

IMRAN SAYS ‘FICTION OF INDIA’S DEMOCRACY EXPOSED’

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an early morning statement, said that the “unprecedented length” of restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir have “fully exposed the fiction of India’s democracy and its scant regard for basic human norms”.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister said the occasion is being observed to reaffirm support for Kashmiris who have been “subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now”.

In a series of tweets shared, later on, Prime Minister Imran said Kashmirs, the ummah, Pakistan as well as the international community have rejected “India’s travesty of law and justice”.

Message by PM @ImranKhanPTI on Kashmir Solidarity Day Today, we observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm our unflinching support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now. 1/12 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2020

“India has turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops. History has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of the fundamental rights at this scale. Tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations.

“This is a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism,” he said, adding that India had been exposed before the world as a “majoritarian and authoritarian polity”.

Additionally, he said that international human rights organisations and international media should be given access to the region to evaluate the human rights situation.

“We urge the international community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people and averting grave risks to global peace and security posed by India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive action,” Prime Minister Imran said.

He said that Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris.

“Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people have realised their legitimate right of self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.”

‘BATTLE OF HOPE AGAINST OVERWHELMING ODDS’: ALVI

In his message on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said the nation is expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir “who have rendered unmatched sacrifices for their legitimate right to self-determination over the course of past seven decades in an indomitable struggle for freedom from oppression”.

Message from H. E. Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, 5th February 2020.#KashmirSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/BdWlbK0fTM — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 5, 2020

“It has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear, and of sacrifice against tyranny; but through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted, unrelenting and proud like they have always been, to deny India the perverse gratification of subjugating them,” he said.

Alvi said that Pakistan will continue to extend “political, moral and diplomatic support” to Kashmiris until they are given their legitimate right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions.

QURESHI CALLS ON INTL COMMUNITY TO ‘DO MORE’

In his message, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to do more for the people of occupied Kashmir “in this time of trial and tribulation”.

The foreign minister said that “each additional second on the lockdown clock is a burden on the world’s collective conscience”.

He also urged India to allow a UN fact-finding mission to visit occupied Kashmir and assess the reports of human rights violations in the region.

The Foreign Office also issued an official statement, reiterating to raise voice for Kashmir cause.

The entire Pakistani nation stands as one in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We will continue to raise our voice for their inalienable right to self determination #LetKashmirSpeak #KashmirSolidarityDay — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 5, 2020

WILL DEFEND OUR LAND TILL LAST DROP OF BLOOD, VOWS FIRDOUS

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that today serves as a reminder of the “ultimate oppression of Indian security forces on the people of occupied Kashmir”, reported Radio Pakistan.

“Kashmir Day is observed every year with the objective of expressing solidarity with the people [of the valley] and to sensitise the world about their obligations to the people of Kashmir.

“Pakistan desires a peaceful solution of the issue in consonance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The UN and the international community must take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir,” she stressed.

Speaking at a rally in Islamabad, she added: “Pakistan will defend its land till the last soldier, the last bullet and the last drop of blood. The country will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at all international forums.”

اسلام آباد: وزیراعظم کی معاون خصوصی اطلاعات و نشریات ڈاکٹر فردوس عاشق اعوان صاحبہ کی کشمیر یکجہتی کے موقع پر میڈیا سے گفتگو ۔۔ https://t.co/1BcVK4WTnQ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 5, 2020

GEN BAJWA REITERATES SUPPORT

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated unwavering support for the Kashmiri brethren while stressing that Pakistan will continue playing its role to shake the conscience of the international community to raise the voice of Kashmiris.

General Bajwa said reiterated that the occupied land has been turned into jail as millions of Kashmiris are imprisoned in their own homes.

‘INDIA STANDS EXPOSED’: GANDAPUR

Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that by revoking the region’s autonomy, India undertook illegal and unilateral actions in direct contravention of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir.

“Eight million people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been turned into prisoners in their own homes under an inhumane lockdown and communication blackout that has persisted for six months,” he maintained.

“India stands exposed before the comity of nations as an aggressor and an outlier.”

PAK STANDS BY ‘BRAVE KASHMIRIS’: SHAHBAZ

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif, via a tweet, said: “No amount of brute Indian power has succeeded in silencing brave Kashmiris.”

No amount of brute Indian power has succeeded in silencing brave Kashmiris. The chapters of exemplary courage they are writing to annals of human history will continue to inspire oppressed people… Pakistan will always stand by its Kashmiri brothers & sisters. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 5, 2020

“The chapters of exemplary courage they are writing to annals of human history will continue to inspire oppressed people […] Pakistan will always stand by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

IJAZ SAYS PAK TO CONTINUE SUPPORTING KASHMIR CAUSE

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah maintained that a solution for the Kashmir issue was necessary for regional peace.

In a statement, he said: “India’s justification for revoking the region’s special autonomy is nullified by the cutting of communication lines and the imposition of a curfew.

“On this day, we reinforce our support for our Kashmiri brethren and promise that we will stand with them on all forums. Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmir cause unless a solution is achieved,” he added.

KASHMIRIS PAID HEAVY TOLL, SAYS MAZARI

Taking to Twitter, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari noted that “we have to move beyond the resolution of this conflict for which [generations] of Kashmiris have paid a heavy toll in lives lost, women abused and left ‘half widows’, children attacked, youth incarcerated.”

She added that there cannot be peace in the region without solving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

#KashmirSolidarityDay We must express solidarity but we have to move beyond to resolution of this conflict for which generation after generation of Kashmiris have paid a heavy toll in lives lost, women abused & left “half widows”, children attacked, youth incarcerated. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) February 5, 2020

“UNSC resolutions of 1951 and 1957 made clear constituent assembly and elections etc were no substitute for UN-supervised plebiscite,” she added.

BUZDAR CREDITS IMRAN FOR ‘INTERNATIONALISATION’ OF ISSUE

Addressing a rally at Charing Cross, Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated that Pakistan stood with Kashmir in the past, is currently standing with them and will continue to do so in the future.

He added that what Prime Minister Imran Khan has done, in terms of raising the Kashmir issue at international forums, has not been done before by any leader.

“Our hearts beat in tandem with the people of the occupied valley,” he said.

MODI UNLEASHES WAVE OF TERROR AGAINST MUSLIMS: MURAD

Addressing a rally in Karachi alongside Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed a wave of terror against the Muslims of India and has launched a genocide in occupied Kashmir.

“Your hands are stained with the blood of innocent Kashmiris and one day you will have to face the International Court of Justice [for your war crimes],” he said.

BILAWAL STRESSES ON IMPLEMENTATION OF UN RESOLUTIONS

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

“Every city, street and village stands with the people of Kashmir where the lockdown has entered its 185th day. India has always been unable to suppress the Kashmiris’ seven decade-long struggle.”

He added that the idea of marking Kashmir Solidarity Day was first envisioned by Benazir Bhutto, his late mother and former prime minister.