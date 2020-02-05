The opposition in disarray

While the PTI’s ratings are dropping like a stone

The grand opposition alliance formed soon after the 2018 elections to give a tough time to the PTI government, is dead and there’s no formal obituary. While the JUI-F’s differences with the PML-N and PPP started during the socalled Freedom March, they climaxed when the two mainstream parties agreed to vote for the amendments in the Army Act, allowing an extension to the COAS. While nothing is final in politics, the event marked the parting of ways, at least for the time being.

The JUI-F has now announced another alliance comprising smaller nationalist parties and miniscule religio-political entities. The new alliance has decided to launch another protest movement against the PTI government. The alliance would hold a public gathering on February 23 in Karachi. The JUI-F is also to organize a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 13 as a show of force. But could it gather enough people to fill the seats?

The PPP and PML-N do not see eye-to-eye with each other on the future line of action, the former concentrating on street power and the latter on change through Parliament. With inflation surging to 14.6percent, the highest in 12 years, PPP chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has threatened to take to the streets over the skyrocketing prices. It remains to be seen if the PPP has the capacity to sustain the protests in Sindh while conducting these in other provinces also.

The PML-N wants a change of government through elections, which are nowhere in sight. This, combined with the sudden end of the PM’s familiar refrain of “No NRO for any one ”, has given birth to speculations. There are stories of negotiations taking place between the PML-N leadership and the establishment, which is avowedly fed up with the PTI’s incompetence. There is also talk about an interim set-up prior to the elections as well as formation of a national government for the time being.

One had expected Prime Minister Imran Khan to grow from a common politician to a statesman, pay attention to Parliament, develop working relations with the opposition and reduce the prevailing bitterness between treasury benches and the opposition. Mr Khan however continues to ride the high horse as before.