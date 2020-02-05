Strays on the streets

It is a very harsh and serious matter that nowadays dogs are being dangerous and biting people commonly. It has become a common and horrifying issue that is spreading in rural and urban areas of the country. Recently in Sindh a person lost his precious lives due to dogs biting. And one of the biggest issues that is being faced by the population due to lack of dog biting vaccine. In addition one can get different diseases from dogs biting because it causes injury, it can spread germs and different microorganisms from dogs to people. According to a report 18 percent of dog bites become infected with bacteria and it has been scientifically proven that over 60 different kinds of bacteria are found in dog mouth. People can get different diseases like rabies, capnocytophaga bacteria, pasteurella, MRSA and tetanus. They can cause paralysis, skin, lungs, swelling in the joints and affect the brain as well. On the other hand, more than 69,000 dog bite cases were reported in Sindh by 2019 and so far 11 people have died. Last year 1500 dog bite cases were reported and most of the people died as well. The increasing population of stray dogs is increasing the number of dog-bite victims, especially children and women. It is unfortunate that children are the major victims of stray dogs. The concerned authorities should take immediate steps to control dogs biting in the country so that children and women should visit freely without any fear of dogs.

Sameen Abid

Turbat