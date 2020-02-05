Representing Afghanistan ‘equivalent to interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs’, Ghani told

ISLAMABAD – After Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shared his viewpoint on behalf of the country he is the leader of, Pakistan government’s chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan warned him against meddling in Pakistan’s affairs.

“Pakistan is a sovereign state. It is Pakistan’s internal policy to control areas on both sides of the Af-Pak border, and it is against diplomatic norms for a country to speak against the internal policy of another country,” Awan said while talking to the media.

“Ashraf Ghani wanting to speak on behalf of Afghanistan, hence, is clearly equivalent to interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs,” she added.

The Foreign Office has also issued a statement and expressed “serious concern” over the Afghan president’s statements.

“We have noted with serious concern the recent tweets by President Ashraf Ghani, in which he has put forward a perspective seeming to represent Afghanistan, which is a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and hence, unwarranted,” the statement read.

“We believe that such statements are not helpful to the promotion of good neighborly relations between the two countries, which we have long considered one in the most literal of senses,” it added.