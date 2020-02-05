PM’s message

PM Imran Khan has expressed his reservations over Silence of Muslim World on Muslim genocide in different Parts of the world mainly in Kashmir. He emphasized on the need of unity among the Muslim countries to coup up with the crisis faced by Muslim Ummah. India has adopted a fanatic approach which is posing dire threat to peace and tranquility in the region. India’s Current approach will lead it to disaster. During PM’s visit to Malaysia he once again gave the message of peace and Unity along with the oppression in Jammu and Kashmir. Muslim Countries should support him for prosperity and progress of Muslim Ummah

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sajuwal