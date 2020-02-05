PM Imran arrives in Muzaffarabad to address AJK assembly

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday to address a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

Upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honor.

Prime Minister Imran was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان یوم یکجہتی کشمیر کے موقع پر مظفرآباد پہنچ گئے ہیں۔ وزیر خارجہ مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی، وزیر برائے امور کشمیر علی امین گنڈاپور اور کشمیر کمیٹی کے چیرمین سید فخر امام وزیر آعظم کے ہمراہ۔ #StandWithKashmir pic.twitter.com/5FJZIy7yS9 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2020

Feb 5 is being celebrated as a day of solidarity to express support for the people of Indian held Kashmir and their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.