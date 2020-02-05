﻿ PM Imran arrives in Muzaffarabad to address AJK assembly | Pakistan Today

PM Imran arrives in Muzaffarabad to address AJK assembly

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday to address a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

Upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honor.

Prime Minister Imran was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam.

Feb 5 is being celebrated as a day of solidarity to express support for the people of Indian held Kashmir and their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

