Need to garner world support

This year’s Kashmir Solidary Day comes in the wake of momentous developments in the region spread over the last few months.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi forcibly annexed Indian-Occupied Kashmir on August 5 by revoking Article 370 that ensured a special status for it, thus depriving 12 million Kashmiris of their own constitution, a separate flag and independence in internal matters. There were widespread protests followed by large-scale arrests and a lockdown of the entire region. Pakistan, with the help of China, tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue by bringing it up for discussion in the Security Council after decades. An undeterred BJP government meanwhile upped the ante against Pakistan, by launching two air force operations thatbrought the two countries to the brink of war. Mr Modi’s threats to Pakistan were followed by the Indian Army Chief’s bragging about Indian forces capability to take over AJK.

Both geography and history have created close bonds between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, leading Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to call Kashmir Pakistan’s jugular vein. ZAB called for a strike in February 1977 throughout Kashmir and Pakistan when Sh Abdullah accepted the special status for IOK under Article 370. Kashmir Day was first observed in 1990 on the call of Nawaz Sharif for a nation-wide strike as a protest against the Indian occupation of Kashmir. The PPP government under Benzir Bhutto then declared February 5 as a public holiday.

While Pakistan observes the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Islamabad needs to expose the aggressive designs of the BJP government that can set the entire South Asia aflame. It appears that the PTI government lacks diplomatic skills. The way Mr Modi has made inroads in the Gulf region indicates that Islamabad is losing its traditional leverage among its Arab allies. Then Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s presence as an observer at the OIC’s FMs’ summit is yet another example. While providing crucial help to the USA in its efforts to extricate its troops from Afghanistan, the government has got nothing solid in return vis-à-vis the resolution of the Kashmir issue. It’s time the government undertakes extra efforts to make the world realize the danger to the regional peace emanating from Mr Modi’s aggressive designs.