Imran says India’s annexation of Kashmir to lead to its independence

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annexation of Kashmir will eventually lead to the independence of the occupied territory.

The prime minister was addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly as the nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday.

The premier said that he believed that occupied Kashmir would be made independent as a result of the act that Modi had taken in the region on August 5, 2019.

“If he had not taken that step, we could not say anything to the world,” the premier said.

He said prior to August 5, no one was listening to the situation in Kashmir, adding that on that day Modi had made a mistake that he could not step back from.

“Hopefully Kashmir will now go towards independence,” Prime Minister Imran said.

Earlier, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider warned Prime Minister Imran against accepting United States’ offer to mediate on the Kashmir dispute, saying that such a move would only benefit India.

During his address in the AJK legislative assembly, Haider said that after August 5, 2019, today was the first time that Pakistan had expressed solidarity with Azad Jammu and Kashmir and its people.

He added that before partition, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had warned that the Indian Congress will deceive the Muslims.

The AJK premier said that his government was cognisant of the challenges being faced by Pakistan and was thankful that, despite the difficulties, Islamabad continued to standby the Kashmiris.

“I hope you didn’t mind anything I said,” AJK premier said as he wrapped up his address. He also urged Prime Minister Imran to work on national reconciliation.

Prime Minister Imran began his address by responding to the AJK premier’s address by saying he was a democrat because the history of the world had proven that democracy was the best system.

He said that as far as “consensus-building” was concerned, Imran said that he was standing with the AJK premier.

“One thing I want to tell the AJK parliament is that don’t lose hope,” he said, adding: “Losing hope means you have lost faith in God.”

“Indeed it is a very difficult time for the country. But I have no doubt the country will not only manage to find its way out of these difficult times but will eventually become a great nation.”

The assembly session began with the AJK and Pakistan anthems. Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir welcomed Prime Minister Imran as well as the other government officials who were accompanying the premier.

The regional president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that the Kashmir issue has been internationalised, adding that the premier had raised it at every forum.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran arrived in Muzaffarabad to address a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

Upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honor.

Prime Minister Imran was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان یوم یکجہتی کشمیر کے موقع پر مظفرآباد پہنچ گئے ہیں۔ وزیر خارجہ مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی، وزیر برائے امور کشمیر علی امین گنڈاپور اور کشمیر کمیٹی کے چیرمین سید فخر امام وزیر آعظم کے ہمراہ۔ #StandWithKashmir pic.twitter.com/5FJZIy7yS9 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2020

Feb 5 is being celebrated as a day of solidarity to express support for the people of Indian held Kashmir and their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

