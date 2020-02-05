Five Pakistani students have coronavirus, confirms Chinese envoy

China has shifted five Pakistani students to a hospital after they were diagnosed with coronavirus, said Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday.

“There are not four… five have been confirmed,” the Chinese ambassador told Independent Urdu. The sick students were studying in Guangzhou.

“But before this illness, they visited Wuhan, the birth of coronavirus, where they contracted the disease,” Ambassador Jing said. The Chinese ambassador said that the Pakistani students were immediately isolated and shifted to a hospital after they showed symptoms of coronavirus.

“The information I got yesterday is that their situation is improved… their health is progressing,” he said. “So don’t worry there won’t be any kind of bigger problem for them.”

Ambassador Jing said that the Chinese government is trying to control the spread of the virus outside China.