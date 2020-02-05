Created really poor man’s ‘Tu Hai Kahan’ as PSL anthem keeping economic situation in mind: PCB

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) management following the release of the anthem for the fifth edition of the league on Tuesday.

The anthem entitled ‘Tayyar Hain’ has been produced by the PSL team in line with the instructions provided to them by the PCB, officials of the board have revealed.

“The PSL was instructed that they have to keep in mind that this is the first tournament that will be played in Pakistan, and hence the situation of the country – especially the economic situation – should be kept in mind,” a PCB official revealed.

Insiders within the creative team for the PSL anthem further revealed that they then decided to keep the poor in mind the guidelines by creating the really poor man’s ‘Tu Hai Kahan’.

Speaking to The Dependent, Haroon Rashid who has provided vocals to both tracks confirmed the instructions.

“If you notice that despite a gap of two decades I’m jumping and dancing around a lot more in Tayyar Hain than I was in Tu hai Kahan. Of course, the energy that I was compromising in the music bit had to be compensated somewhere,” he maintained.