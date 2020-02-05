Civil society, police failing spectacularly as rise in sexual abuse, violence cases continues

-Stats show women, children suffering in every corner of province

-CPWB laments not having mandate to deal with sexual abuse cases

–Civil society negligent in its role, satisfied in blaming police rather than taking moral responsibility, says IG Inam Ghani

LAHORE: The Punjab Police and civil society remained an equal failure in controlling child abuse, rape, violence against women (VAW), kidnapping and honour killing cases during 2019 whereas stats show an obvious increase in crime data which the government continues to ignore, Pakistan Today learnt on Wednesday.

According to data available with this scribe, the provincial capital is number one in the registered cases of child abuse, adultery, rape and kidnapping as a total of 1,126 cases of child abuse, 1,359 cases of child sexual abuse, 12 cases of murder after sexual abuse, 197 cases of honour killing, 1,758 of VAW, 12,600 of women kidnapping, 3,881 of rape were registered during 2019.

INCREASE IN CHILD ABUSE CASES

The data shows that in Lahore only, a total of 88 cases of child abuse with boys and 17 cases of child abuse with girls were registered in 2019 whereas, during 2018, there were 41 cases of child abuse with boys and 22 with girls.

Similarly, there was no difference in the numbers of registered cases of child sex abuse in Lahore during 2019 as the registered cases of sexual abuse with boys were 106 and 97 with girls.

According to stats, a total number of the registered cases of child abuse in Kasur during 2019 were 75 with boys and 10 with girls; sexually abuse cases with boys were 41 and 25 with girls whereas a case of murder after being sexually abused with a girl was also registered in Kasur.

The data also revealed an increase of child abuse in Sheikhupura as the registered cases with boys were 69 and 6 with girls whereas the registered cases of child sex abuse with boys were 52 and 31 with girls and also a case of murder after sexual abuse was registered during 2019.

Similarly, as per the report, there is an increase in child abuse cases in Gujranwala and registered cases with boys are 42 and 4 with girls while child sexually abused cases were 77 with boys and 52 with girls.

There is an increase in child abuse cases in Gujrat and registered cases were 41 with boys and 9 with girls and child sexual abuse cases with boys were 22 and 1 with a girl.

In Pakpattan there is a rapid rise in similar cases, as per the report. There were 14 cases of child abuse with boys in 2018 which increased to 55 in 2019 and with girls 4 cases in 2019. Child sex abuse cases also increased and 24 cases related to boys in 2019 while in 2018 they were 6 in 2018.

There is also an increase in similar cases in Rahimyarkhan during 2019. A total of 28 child abuse cases were registered with boys and 5 with girls whereas the registered cases of child sex abuse with boys were 52 and with girls 17.

However, one case of murder after sexual abuse of a girl was registered in Vehari, 1 in Jhang, 2 in Faisalabad, 1 in Narowal on the other hand 4 boys were murdered after sexual abuse in Rawalpindi and 1 in Lodhran.

HONOUR KILLING CASES

According to the report, most of the honour killing cases during 2019 were registered in Faisalabad which were 21, in Lahore cases were 12 and 5 in Sheikhupra, 13 in Gujranwala, 10 in Gujrat, 10 in Mandi Bahhauddin, 12 in Rahim Yar Khan whereas in 36 districts of Punjab the total honour killing cases were 197.

INCREASE IN CASES OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN (VAW)

Most of the cases related to VAW were registered in Lahore and those were 221 cases while 150 cases in Vehari, 118 in Okara, 118 in Sargodha, 84 in RahimYar Khan, 72 in Pakpattan whereas total number of registered cases for VAW in 2019 were 1758 while there was an increase of 197 cases if compared with 2018.

CASES OF WOMEN KIDNAPPING

In 36 districts of Punjab, a total of 12600 cases of women kidnapping were registered during 2019 and the biggest number in Lahore wherein 2019 the cases registered were 285. On the second number in women kidnapping cases in Faisalabad where 899 cases were registered. Similarly, 587 in Multan, 548 in Rawalpindi, 493 in Gujranwala, 482 in Rahim Yar Khan, and 499 in Okara were registered.

INCREASE IN RAPE CASES

Punjab Police has also failed to control rape in 2019 and a total of 3881 cases were registered in 2019 which showed an increase of 581 cases since 2018. Most of the rape cases have been registered in Lahore which is 453 cases during 2019 while in 2018 these were only 125 cases. Similarly, 380 cases registered in Faisalabad, 236 in Muzaffargarh, 196 in Bahawalpur, 195 in Rahim Yar Khan while rape case has increased in other districts of Punjab.

ADULTERY AND SUICIDE OF FEMALES

Lahore remained on top of the list in adultery and a total of 106 cases were registered in Lahore. Cases registered in Gujranwala were 77, no case registered in Khushab however the total number of adultery cases registered in Punjab were 935.

According to the report, two females committed suicide in Attock and one in Hafizabad during 2019.

WHAT PUNJAB POLICE SAYS

While talking to Pakistan Today, the Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani said, “We focused on complaint redressal during 2019 and to registered more complaints. We concluded that 81 per cent of persons come to us for complaints other than such cases related to services and about 19-20 per cent come for the registration of the case.”

“Last year we registered 403,000 FIRs but the client (public) was not happy with us and we understood that the cases which were not being registered were worrisome for the people. Thus we made a policy to register each case. The increase in cases is because of the registration of the cases through the PM, CM portal and also 8,787 helplines and 8000 FIRs were lodged by Superintendent Police (SP) Complaint in all districts of Punjab. Due to these services, the rates of crime show an increase. Many registered FIRs related to VAW, rape and child missing is later on cancelled because they are misreported,” he maintained.

On inquiring about the cases of child abuse he said, “How can police control a child abuse case because the case comes to police after it happens. These cases happen with children who do not go to school and sell things on roads or work elsewhere. It is important for civil society to play its role there”.

On inquiring about the fear of law he said, “People do have the fear of law and police but only this fear is not enough to stop child abuse cases.

“In the case of Zainab, the person was hanged to death but again cases appeared in Kasur. The neighbours and civil society have to play a role because police cannot check proofs of everyone with a child in society; child protection departments need to be strengthened,” he said.

He also said, “Prime Minister held several meetings on the same matter and it was revealed that we do not have integrated crime data. This record will be helpful in a way that if a rapist is switching cities like Lahore to Peshawar or Sahiwal, all cities should have a record of him. We need laws for child molesters similar to what we have for the fourth schedulers because they are ordered that while moving from one address to another they would inform the police.”

“A National Action Plan has also been prepared by the PM on Zainab Bill which was presented in the assembly and we have also submitted our comments on it that National Action Plan for Child Abuse is necessary,” Ghani explained.

On the rape cases, he said, “These are the cases which are filed after the occurrence and many cases are cancelled after the medical. Upon the departmental study, we revealed that rape cases do occur in developed cities other than the rural areas and we suggested that Violence Against Women Centers (VAWC) should be established where there is the number of rape cases. Police cannot establish VAWCs due to shortage of funds but what we have done is that in ten districts including Lahore, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, we would establish VAW cell in the police stations so that the cases are dealt with there. To register more and more cases means that we should be fair and truthful with ourselves. Our purpose is to know that exact situation and that is why we encourage registering the crime.”

CPWB HAS NO MANDATE OF CHILD ABUSE

Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed while commenting on the matter of child abuse cases said that it was not the mandate of the Bureau. “We are voluntarily doing this service. As per our mandate, we deal with child beggary only and the Home Department of Punjab should amend our Act and give us the mandate child abuse in it. Without having it in our mandate we are still struggling for it.”

PWPA STILL STRUGGLING FOR VAWC

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima while the violence women face said, “We are establishing the VAW Center in Lahore and its PC-1 is under preparation. This centre will soon be established and according to the premier’s vision, we will work for VAW victims and strengthen them.”