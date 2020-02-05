Child abuse is unfortunately a occurrence in Pakistan which tries to cover it self under the guise of religion but it is shocking and sad that pedophilia or child abuse is rampant in Pakistani society.

There are thousands of children who get abused every year. Every child deserves a childhood full of happiness and love, but criminals make this impossible for them. Many incidents of child abuse fail to get media attention as according to an NGO report, 11 cases of child abuse are reported from Pakistan on daily basis. Children who are victims of this menace lead a difficult life as they have to deal with trauma for the rest of their lives. Some are able to leave it behind and others cannot let it go which has a negative impact on their mental health affecting their way of life such as in school, workplace or in social interactions.

To deal with this horror that has grasped our society, it is important to take measures from a grass root level. Protection services need to be improved and the criminal justice system has to be reformed. Parents should never leave small children alone with domestic staff. If all of sudden your child does not want to see or greet an individual don’t force them and try to figure out the reason by communicating with the child. And lastly, listen to your child what he/she is trying to tell you about the incident. Don’t silence them by telling them to keep it secret. As parents and guardians, it’s our responsibility to ensure no one is allowed the opportunity to compromise the safety of our children and to raise our voice against the inaction of the government.

Syeda Anosha Gilani

Karachi