Another polio case detected in Sindh, 2020 tally jumps to 3

KARACHI: Another polio case emerged in Sindh on Wednesday in Kashmore District, raising the total number of cases in 2020 to three.

According to the National Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio, a three-year-old girl in the interior of Kashmore district was tested positive for the virus.

The first case of the year from the province was discovered on Jan 25, when the virus was detected in another forty-month-old child in Sujawal area of the province.

The case was detected in village Yousuf Jatt of Union Council Kothi in Sujawal.

In December 2019, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed displeasure over the emergence of fourteen polio cases in the province this year.

He directed the health department to launch an anti-polio campaign afresh with a new strategy and vigour by involving UC councillors, members of the provincial assembly of different parties. He issued directives for administering polio drops to every person at transit points such as Jacobabad, Mochko post and Karachi Toll Plaza.

Chairing a meeting of the Provincial Taskforce for Polio Eradication, he vowed to eradicate the crippling disease from the province by the end of 2020.