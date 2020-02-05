AJK PM warns Islamabad against accepting US mediation offer on Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against accepting the United States’ (US) offer to mediate on Kashmir dispute, saying that such moves would only benefit India.

“All of us are backing the people of the occupied land. Washington will never support our cause as Palestine has been destroyed after mediation by the United States. Moreover, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had warned us that Indian Congress will deceive Muslims,” he underscored.

Addressing the special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly, the prime minister extended support to the Kashmiris, saying that besieged people of Jammu and Kashmir were not alone as Pakistan, despite all its challenges, firmly stands with the oppressed people of the Himalayan valley.

“Pakistan is helping Kashmiris despite all difficulties. A national consensus should be developed in Pakistan to unite the nation,” Haider said, expressing profound gratitude to the Pakistani nation and the government for proffering unwavering support to the oppressed Kashmiris by observing the ‘Solidarity Day’ in a befitting manner.

Referring to Pakistan as “an ultimate goal for Kashmiris”, AJK premier asserted that people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are ready to receive enemies’ bullets that are aimed at Pakistan on their chest.

Opposition Leader in AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, PTI Parliamentary leader Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Muslim Conference’s Malik Muhammad Nawaz, Jammat-e-Islami’s Abdul Rasheed Turabi and PPP leader Sardar Hassan Ibrahim also addressed the session.

Prime Minister Imran also addressed the special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly, saying that India’s August 5 move would pave way for the independence of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.