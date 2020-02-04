The youth betrayed

The PTI is a ruling party which has most of its support base in the youth, but it has been unfair with it’s own youth after coming into power. In current situation when we look around, we find youth in more of a crisis than ever before.

As PTI government excluded the educational budget then Higher Education Commission HEC has cut few educational stipends of universities. Similarly universities are extending the amount of fees due to having low budgets, which is also affecting PTI’s youth.

On the other hand Chinese government is excluding the number of scholarships for Pakistani students due to slow working of CPEC projects. And PM khan’s promise of jobs is also not looking to be fulfilled. But according to some Traders and Economists 1 million people lost their jobs during this PTI government and 4 million became poor.

Meanwhile It is requested Prime Minster Khan to please don’t disappoint your youth as they are behind your party’s rise.

Syed Tahir Rashdi

Karachi

A strong economy

According to Buddha a man should first direct himself in a way he should go, and only then should he instruct others. This means that we first have to put our deeds in place and fix ourselves before preaching to others. As in planes they say, help yourself first before helping others. That also suggests that a person must first stand strong before deciding to lead others out of a problem. Unfortunately, in our country every person worth a name without knowing or giving roadmap pretends himself to the be savior of the declining economy. Wish our leaders could learn from Goethe’s saying that a man who believes he can do without world deceives himself, but the one who believe world can’t do without him is still more mistaken. Our ruling class from all sectors and the elite services failed to setup a system which could meet demands of every segment of society. Things only move when people resort to sit-ins and violence, direct or implied. It is imperative for us as a nation to realize that without a robust economy, neither democracy nor any kind of theocracy can bring prosperity. In the end in the modern world, bombs, jingoism, and rhetoric doesn’t take a nation far. We all must work together toward developing a strong economy. The government must sit with opposition to develop policies that encourage investment. Enough of beating the drum of corruption by past governments and assigning blames. It is now time for action. They must work to show what they can do to change things around. Similarly, all sectors of society must put in their best effort to make the economy strong. Only then will we be able to stand strong and be heard in the global scene.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

Injustice with students

The sudden decision of the education department of conducting 8th grade annual examination in education board has surprised the students and teachers of private schools. It has been almost two months that the 8th classes have begun and we have almost covered half of our textbooks. It is strange and shocking when suddenly we are asked to change our textbooks for the annual examination. However , to this notification, we 8th graders are totally depressed of having wasted our two months whereas our preparation went all in vain. The education department no doubt, has failed to give our due rights. It is confusing that why were we not informed before the starting of our classes? Why everyone is silent and not taking any action over this? What can students do and how can they cover the other textbooks for the annual examination’s preparation. On the other hand, purchasing new textbooks is not affordable for all of us . There too are poor students studying. The textbooks that they bought in great expense are now further not going to be taught. Is the education department really doing good for us ? We students need justice and want our elders to raise voice for us .

Sahar Abdul Karim

Turba

Pat on the back

It is pretty interesting to see New Zealand withdrawing the controversial racist Africa and Middle East refugee policy. And this is the best way forward and way to go!

It has been said that the media houses have played a very important role in annihilating the whole controversy around the policy. The so-called discriminatory refugee policy seems to have been following very hard rules against migrant people from regions like Asia.

We are all human beings and any bias against humanity should be resisted and protested with the help of media and people.

On my personal and professional facets, I have been tirelessly encouraging equal treatment among people from all walks of life in my native areas like Tiruchendur, Korkai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and in my professional areas like Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and both my mother and father have often given me advice on such beautiful facets.

Countries like New Zealand shall take beautiful lessons from the continent Asia mixed with festivals and family values to create beautiful cultural traditions among all.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai