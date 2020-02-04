Tayyaba torture case: Former judge files review petition against court verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former additional district and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali on Tuesday filed a review petition against the jail period handed over to him and his wife for torturing a minor girl, Tayyaba, employed as domestic help in judge’s Islamabad residence.

Earlier on Jan 10, the Supreme Court had set aside the extended three-year sentence against Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar, maintaining the one year sentence handed down by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in April 2018. The apex court had reserved its judgment on appeals filed by the judge and his wife in May 2019.

Subsequently, in a petition filed in the apex court, pleaded the court to review its Jan 10 decision in the case. “Evidence was not properly reviewed before the announcement”, the plea read.

The petition read that Tayyaba herself, in her statement, admitted that she was not subjected to domestic torture.

In January 2018, the pictures of the then 10-year old housemaid, Tayyaba had gone viral on social media with netizens claiming that the maid worked at judge Khurram Ali Khan’s house and was severely tortured by the family of the judge.

The apex court had taken suo motu notice of the case of alleged torture on the girl and constituted a division bench for hearing of the case.