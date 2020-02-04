Pakistan, Malaysia sign extradition treaty

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Pakistan on Tuesday signed a treaty on extradition to reinforce the positive momentum in the bilateral relations by enhancing cooperation on security and combating transnational crimes.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Malaysian Law Minister Liew Vui Keong at a ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Mahathir said the treaty, which was signed here in conjunction with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Malaysia, could be applied to terrorists and criminals.

“If any criminal having committed some crime in Malaysia has to hide in other countries, through the extradition treaty, we can get the country concerned to help us arrest the person. It might be terrorists and criminals. Anybody who has done something wrong in Malaysia and seeks refuge,” he said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Imran after a meeting between the two leaders here today.

Prime Minister Imran, meanwhile, said there was a wanted Pakistani criminal in Malaysia involved in murder who was extradited from Malaysia even before the treaty was established.

Mahathir also said that as two peace-loving Islamic nations, Malaysia and Pakistan agreed to increase collaborative efforts to uphold the true values of Islam while strengthening the solidarity of Muslims.