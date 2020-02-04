LHC seeks report on supply, stock of sugar in Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday, while hearing a petition on sugar crisis, summoned a report from Punjab Food Ministry about the supply and available stock of the commodity.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard a petition filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique.

In his plea, the petitioner claimed that the price of sugar was on the verge of soaring to 90 rupees per kilogram.

“An artificial crisis is being cooked up to create a shortage of sugar and jack up the price”, the petition said.

“If the export of sugar not stopped, it will become out of the access of common man,” the petition said while pleading for imposing a ban on sugar export.