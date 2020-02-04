Indian police arrest over dozen youth in held Kashmir

SRINAGAR: State police arrested over a dozen Kashmiri youth in different areas of Pulwama district in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The youth were arrested during siege and search operations and house raids by Indian police in Karimabad, Kakapora and Awantipora areas of the district.

An Indian police official, while talking to media, claimed that several among them were providing support to ongoing freedom struggle.

However, the residents of the districts said that the forces, during their so-called continued cordon and search operations, have created fear and terror among people which affecting also their daily life.

On the other hand, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police personnel continued raids in several locations in Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their siege and search operations in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Samba districts.