In talk with Mahathir, Imran regrets skipping KL Summit over ‘others’ misconceptions’

KUALA LUMPUR/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his regret on being unable to attend the much-trumpeted Kuala Lumpur Summit – which was aimed at forming a strong Muslim bloc – in December last year as he held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohamad upon former’s arrival in Putrajaya city.

“There was a misconception among some [Muslim] countries that the conference would divide the Ummah,” said Prime Minister Imran, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, in a joint press conference with Malaysian premier.

“Unfortunately, our friends, who are very close to Pakistan as well, felt that somehow the conference was going to divide the ummah. It was clearly a misconception because that was not the purpose of the conference as evident from when the conference took place,” he said, implied referring towards Saudi Arabia and its regional allies including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who saw the summit as a threat to Kingdom-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In December last year, Prime Minister Imran had pulled out of the Kuala Lumpur Summit of some 20 Muslim countries reportedly due to pressure exerted by the Kingdom. At the time, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had confirmed that Riyadh and the UAE had concerns about the summit.

“All these misunderstandings, whether they are deliberate or whether they are by ignorance, […] it is important that we the Muslim countries, educate them about the real message of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“I also felt that we need a media, which we are working on, some sort of a joint effort that not only projects this […] but also develop content for our young people about what really Islam is.”

When asked whether he would attend the KL Summit next year, Prime Minister Imran said: “Of course I would because now it is evident that the KL Summit was not to divide the ummah […] If anything it was to unite the ummah, so of course I would love to come.”

In response to another question, the premier said the decision not to attend the summit had not affected Pakistan’s relations with other Muslim nations.

IMRAN, MAHATHIR HOLD TALKS

Prior to the presser, talks were held between Prime Minister Imran and Prime Minister Mahathir earlier in the day wherein the Pakistan premier stressed upon the further strengthening of ties between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur, which he said, have traditionally been close.

One-on-one meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister of Malaysia YAB Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad starts at PM Office Putrajaya.

“The object of the trip is to even get closer,” he said. “We feel that there the future of trading ties, investment, of cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan is tremendous,” the premier said, adding that there is a close affinity between the people of the two countries.

He specifically thanked Malaysia for the way the country had spoken about the grave situation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the press conference, Mahathir said: “We agree on the need for regular discussions to strengthen trade relations by removing barriers in key areas.”

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Imran was received by the Malaysian premier himself.

Prime Minister arrives at Malaysia. The Prime Minister was received by Minister for Defence Malaysia Mr. Mohamad Sabu and Senior Officials of the Malaysian Government upon arrival at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Prime Minister Imran arrived in Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit a day earlier, on the special invitation of the Malaysian prime minister.

The premier was received by Malaysia’s Minister for Defence Mohamad Sabu and senior officials of the Malaysian government upon his arrival at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport. High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia Amna Baloch and officers of the high commission were also present.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (FO), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood accompanied the prime minister.

In his first engagement of the visit, Prime Minister Imran exchanged views with the Malaysian defence minister at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two sides are expected to sign numerous important agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran will also address an event organised by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia, the report said.

Imran’s visit to Malaysia comes after he decided to skip the Kuala Lumpur Summit in December last year, reportedly due to pressure exerted by Saudi Arabia, which had extended a helping hand to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government during its early days to stave off an economic crisis.

At the time, the foreign minister had confirmed that Riyadh and the UAE had concerns about the summit, saying the two countries were worried that the event could cause “division in Ummah” and lead to setting up of an organisation parallel to the existing Saudi-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Turkish media later quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that Prime Minister Imran had decided against attending the Malaysia summit because of Saudi Arabia’s threats of economic sanctions, which allegedly included withdrawing money the Kingdom has deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and replacing Pakistani labour in Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshis.

However, the Saudi embassy in Islamabad had denied “information and fake news” that Riyadh had “pressurised and threatened” Pakistan to refrain from participating in the Kuala Lumpur summit, saying “the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are superior to the language of threat.”

The Foreign Office, meanwhile, had stated that Pakistan did not participate in the Kuala Lumpur summit because “time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in the Ummah”.