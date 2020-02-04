Gen Bajwa lauds Rotary International’s efforts for polio eradication

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday appreciated the contributions of Rotary International – a United States organisation with a goal of eradicating polio – in Pakistan’s health sector and hoped that with concerted efforts of all institutions, polio will soon be completely eradicated from the country.

He met a four-member delegation, led by Rotary International President Holger Knaack, at the GHQ, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

During the meeting, matters related to healthcare particularly Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive polio eradication were discussed.

Gen Bajwa appreciated contributions of the US organisation in Pakistan’s health sector and hoped that with concerted efforts of all institutions, polio will be completely eradicated from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, addressing the veterans of the 1st Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Long Course, Gen Bajwa said the institution had provided pioneer leadership to Pakistan Army over the years.

The army chief said this while attending the Platinum Jubilee Reunion of 1st PMA Long Course held in Rawalpindi, where he was invited as the chief guest.

Gen Bajwa, addressing the ceremony, said Pakistan Army has established the Army Institute of Military History (AIMH), “where we are working to preserve our military history and veterans’ experiences which should be useful to younger generation of officers”.

The Platinum Jubilee Reunion was attended by surviving members of 1st PMA Long Course and families.

The officers of the 1st PMA Long Course had joined the academy in January 1948 and 62 officers were commissioned on February 4, 1950 including Major Aziz Bhatti, Nishan-e-Haider.